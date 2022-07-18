HR Derby Round 1: Corey Seager vs. Julio Rodriguez by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Home Run Derby kicks off tonight from Dodger Stadium, and Round 1 will see number three seed Corey Seager take on number six seed Julio Rodriguez.

Below, you can find our Round 1 pick for the Home Run Derby and our best bet on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Home Run Derby is one of MLB’s premier events drawing fans from across the globe for a night of fun and theatrics. This year’s event is filled with youngsters, veterans, and even legends of the game. This will be the only matchup of the four first-round tilts with the higher seed as the underdog. Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers enters as the number three seed, while rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners is the sixth seed. Seager will make his second appearance at the derby, which last saw him participate in 2016, while Rodriguez marks the 14th rookie in Home Run Derby history to compete in the event.

Seager is a former member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which could give him an advantage on this Hollywood stage against Rodriguez. Seager is tied for ninth with 22 home runs, while Rodriguez has hit 16 big flies, leading all rookies. Seager has sneaky power, which presents value at his price of +130. Still, Rodriguez has been on a home run tear since the middle of May. He has also performed well in the spotlight and lived up to the hype as one of MLB’s top prospects. Rodriguez is favored in Round 1 at -155.

Even though there’s some intrigue in siding with the rookie, it’s difficult to ignore the plus-money value with Seager in his former home ballpark. Seager’s experience in this event and knowing his routine ahead of time should give him the edge in Round 1, even if you don’t necessarily support him to go deep in this event.

Best Bet: Seager to advance (+130)