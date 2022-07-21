Marlins SP Sandy Alcantara's Next Start Scheduled for Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reported that Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara’s next start will be on Sunday. Alcantara has arguably been the best pitcher in baseball this season. He’ll enter the second half with a 9-4 record and a microscopic 1.76 ERA. Alcantara is coming off a fantastic performance in the All-Star Game. He was dominant in one inning of work against the American League All-Stars, punching out two in a perfect inning. He should be in line to continue his dominant season as he’s lined up to face the dreadful Pittsburgh Pirates.

Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Alcantara’s fantastic season has resulted in him shooting up the odds board for this year’s NL Cy Young Award. He initially opened at +2000 but is now the overwhelming favorite at -125 over on Fanduel Sportsbook. His performances have grown his lead so significantly that the next pitcher in line, Corbin Burnes, is +700. Assuming Alcantara dominates again on Sunday, this may be one of the last times to get a piece of him before all value is gone.