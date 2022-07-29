Packers Rookie WR Romeo Doubs Drawing Praise by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A central talking point for the Green Bay Packers heading into 2022 is who will step up in the absence of the team’s former star wideout Davante Adams, who now calls Las Vegas home.

If the early portion of the Packers’ training camp is any indication, rookie Romeo Doubs appears primed to make an impact.

As ESPN’s Rob Demovsky writes, “Romeo Doubs looks NFL-ready. After a solid first day, Doubs was the star of practice No. 2. The fourth-round pick from Nevada made the play of the day when he caught an 8-yard touchdown fade from Aaron Rodgers over cornerback Eric Stokes…One way to gain Rodgers’ trust is to make 50-50 balls like that one closer to a 90-10 ball.”

With fellow rookie receiver Christian Watson (second-round pick) sidelined with a knee injury, Doubs is staking his claim to earn a meaningful role behind WR1 Allen Lazard, potentially making the former a sneaky late-round selection in 2022 fantasy football leagues.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Packers holding the fifth-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +1200.