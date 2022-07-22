Ravens Place J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards on PUP List by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Baltimore Ravens have placed running backs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee) on the PUP list, per the team’s Twitter.

We have placed six players on the PUP list. https://t.co/7L6qnGyZiI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 22, 2022

Dobbins and Edwards each suffered a torn ACL before last year’s season and are continuing their recovery. It leaves Baltimore’s backfield incredibly thin as newly-acquired rusher Mike Davis, rookie Tyler Badie, and Justice Hill will battle for the starting spot come Week 1. That’s not to say that the Ravens will remain out of the free agency pool for a short-term rental until Dobbins and Edwards return. This unique backfield situation will be worth keeping an eye on throughout the preseason.

In 2020, Edwards attempted 144 rushes for 723 yards and six rushing touchdowns in 16 games. As for Dobbins, he notched 134 rushing attempts for 805 yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 15 appearances.

