Royals OF Andrew Benintendi Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that multiple teams are interested in Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. Benintendi was an All-Star and will start the second half hitting .317 with three home runs. Before the All-Star break, Benintendi missed an entire series in Toronto due to his vaccination status and the requirement in Canada. However, Feinsand says that his vaccination status is not a big issue for interested teams. In fact, some of the teams are in the American League East. Benintendi will be a popular name over the next two weeks as he’s a valuable piece for the Royals to sell to a contender.

Kansas City Royals Betting Odds

With the Royals appearing as sellers at the deadline, they will be a team to fade going forward, as they’ll only get weaker. Tonight they are hosting the third-best team in the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay is a -134 favorite on Fanduel Sportsbook, and that line has value on it if you consider the impact of swirling rumors on the Royals.