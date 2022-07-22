Royals OF Andrew Benintendi Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams

by

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that multiple teams are interested in Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. Benintendi was an All-Star and will start the second half hitting .317 with three home runs. Before the All-Star break, Benintendi missed an entire series in Toronto due to his vaccination status and the requirement in Canada. However, Feinsand says that his vaccination status is not a big issue for interested teams. In fact, some of the teams are in the American League East. Benintendi will be a popular name over the next two weeks as he’s a valuable piece for the Royals to sell to a contender.

Kansas City Royals Betting Odds

With the Royals appearing as sellers at the deadline, they will be a team to fade going forward, as they’ll only get weaker. Tonight they are hosting the third-best team in the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay is a -134 favorite on Fanduel Sportsbook, and that line has value on it if you consider the impact of swirling rumors on the Royals.

Picked For You

Related