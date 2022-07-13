Schwarber, Wainwright Best National League Player Props July 13 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

There weren’t a lot of great offensive options on this slate of games, which means we have just two props to target instead of the usual three.

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Center, and this atmosphere has the potential to be a high-scoring one for the National League squad. The Phillies have a potent lineup that can break out offensively on any given slate, and there’s a lot to like about their matchup opposite Ross Stripling. You have to appreciate what the right-hander has done in the Blue Jays rotation, but multiple Phillies batters have had success against him in prior meetings. At the forefront of that list is Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who’s already crushed 28 home runs. Not only has Schwarber’s power continued this season, but he’s also hit a home run off Stripling in a prior at-bat. Schwarber has one of the most electric swings in baseball and is a threat to go deep on any given slate, meaning his current price of +285 to hit a home run should be considered in this homer-friendly matchup.

Adam Wainwright (Cardinals) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (+112)

The St. Louis Cardinals started their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a positive note yesterday and will look to continue their winning ways with their most consistent arm on the bump tonight. Adam Wainwright is expected to take the hill for the home team, which is good news for the Cards with how well the veteran starter has performed at Busch Stadium this year. Wainwright boasts a 3.15 ERA, but there’s been even more to like about his starts at home, where he holds a 2.21 ERA. Wainwright isn’t known as a fireballer, but he has excellent command and a solid mix of pitches. Even with a potent offense, the Dodgers are still a middle-of-the-pack team regarding strikeouts per game. Wainwright has faired well against the Dodgers in the past and is coming off a great start against the Phillies, where he pitched a complete game. Considering one of his alternate strikeout props should be on the agenda. The Cardinals right-hander has one alternate strikeout prop set at five, and there’s value with that number at +112.