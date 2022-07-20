UFC Odds: Nate Diaz Opens As Enormous Underdog For Tough Farewell Fight Diaz will face a legitimate contender in Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 by Ricky Doyle 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Nate Diaz evidently intends to go down swinging.

Diaz’s representative, Zach Rosenfield, confirmed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Tuesday the MMA legend will face undefeated phenom Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 on Sept. 10.

The matchup marks the final fight on Diaz’s UFC contract, and he’ll enter T-Mobile Arena as a massive underdog. Chimaev, 28, is a legitimate welterweight contender, whereas Diaz, 37, is coming off back-to-back losses and has exactly one win — a decision victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 — since 2016.

Nevertheless, the two will lock horns in Las Vegas, and the early betting odds reflect just how unlikely a Diaz upset will be when they step into the octagon.

Chimaev is a -1250 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Diaz is a +800 underdog.

That means a $100 wager on Chimaev would pay out $108 (an $8 profit) if the Swedish scrapper takes care of business. A $100 bet on Diaz would pay out $900 (an $800 profit) if the pride of Stockton somehow shocks the world.

Obviously, there’s very little value in betting on Chimaev. So, maybe you’re feeling rambunctious and want to sprinkle a little something on Diaz, who’s been an absolute warrior inside the cage throughout his MMA career.

Again, the chances of a Diaz upset are extremely slim. But given his popularity, his reputation for being as tough as nails and the long odds, it’s likely there will be plenty of money wagered on Diaz.

And if nothing else, Diaz sounds ready to throw down.

“This is a fight Nate has been asking for since the middle of April,” Rosenfield told Okamoto.

Will Diaz come to regret his decision? Chimaev sure believes so, telling ESPN (via translation by his representative, Majdi Shammas), “I am going to handle Nate Diaz’s funeral with the UFC.”

If Chimaev wins, it’s fair to assume he’ll set his sights on a title shot. Kamaru Usman is scheduled to defend the UFC welterweight belt against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on Aug. 20.

If Diaz wins, well, who the heck knows what’s next?