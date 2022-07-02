Yordan Alvarez Back in Starting Lineup for the Houston Astros by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Yordan Alvarez will return to the starting lineup on Saturday for the Houston Astros, the official website reports.

Alvarez had missed the last two games for the Astros after suffering a head injury during a brutal collision with shortstop Jeremy Pena on Wednesday versus the Mets at CitiField. Alvarez will bat third and be the designated hitter Saturday.

If not for the season Aaron Judge is having for the New York Yankees and the unicorn that Shohei Ohtani is for the Los Angeles Angels, there would be quite a bit of talk about Alvarez winning the American League Most Valuable Player award.

