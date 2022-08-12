Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Out Since August 4 with Calf Injury by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz has been missing from team practice over the past week due to a calf injury, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

Kliff Kingsbury said TE Zach Ertz left practice early because of a calf.



Other injuries:

– WR Antoine Wesley had an MRI on his hip and groin. He could be out for a week or so.

– CB Marco Wilson is dealing with a groin. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 4, 2022

Ertz left practice on August 4 and hasn’t been seen since, as he continues to nurse a calf injury. He’ll miss out on Friday night’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, while head coach Kliff Kingsbury stated that the tight end is “coming along in his recovery.”

In 2021, Ertz made 74 receptions on 112 targets for 763 yards and five touchdowns. Following his debut with Arizona in Week 7 last season, Ertz came in as TE4 in PPR fantasy football for the remainder of the year, only behind Mark Andrews, George Kittle, and Travis Kelce. As the Cardinals prepare for the regular season, his situation is one to monitor in the coming weeks.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are two-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night, with the total set at 31.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.