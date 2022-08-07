Fantasy Football 2022: Highlighting Top Team Names You Should Consider It's almost that time! by Lauren Campbell 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Struggling to find a team name for your fantasy football team? Well, look no further because we have a list of 30 names you definitely should consider.

Here they are, in no particular order:

1. Better Call Hall

2. Bill Beli-Texts

3. Get Your Zeke On

4. Another ‘Quon Bites The Dust

5. Sony With a Chance Of Dropped Balls

6. Cobra Kyler

7. Baby Got Dak

8. Country Road, Take Mahomes

10. It Takes Tua To Tango

11. Burrowito Bowl

12. Maccine Mandate

13. Inglourious Staffords

14. Once, Twice, Three Times A Brady

15. Almost Jameis

16. The Big Trubisky

17. Davante’s Inferno

18. Cooper Troopers

19. Ja’Marr The Merrier

20. Diggs Poppa

21. Sacks in the City

22. Chubbthumping

23. Hot Locketts

24. Mixon-Match

25. For Pitts And Giggles

26. 50 Shades Of Trey

27. Hey Darnold

28. Forgive and Fournette

29. Von in 60 Seconds

30. OnlyFants