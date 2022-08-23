Mets, Dodgers Total National League Best Bets for August 23 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.New York Mets (+110) vs. New York Yankees (-130) Total: 8.5 (O-115, U-105)

The New York Mets and New York Yankees will collide for Game 2 of the Subway Series tonight from Yankee Stadium. Game 1 of this mini-set saw the Yanks double up the Mets 4-2, and there’s another pitching matchup tonight that should intrigue bettors.

Both of these teams are already on the path to the postseason, and if they can figure it out at the right time of year, there’s potential for this matchup to be a World Series preview.

The Yankees haven’t been able to find consistency over the last month, meaning it will be interesting to see if they can string together multiple victories in a row in a difficult matchup against the Mets. The Mets enter this contest with a 5-5 record over their past ten games and hold a three-game advantage in the NL East, while the Yankees are 4-6 over that same stretch and are eight games up in the AL East.

For a large portion of this season, pitching has been a strength of both these ball clubs, which should again be prevalent tonight. The visiting Mets are expected to send Taijuan Walker to the bump, while the Yankees will counter with trade deadline addition Frankie Montas.

Walker has been very good for the Mets this season and owns a 10-3 record, along with a 3.36 ERA and 85 strikeouts, while Montas is 4-10 with a 3.87 ERA and 117 punchouts. Walker has been slightly better on the road this season, where he holds a 3.27 ERA in 12 starts, while it’s hard to be impressed with what Montas has done in a Yankees uniform, allowing 14 earned runs in his first three starts for the Bronx Bombers.

Neither team is particularly playing great baseball at the moment, but with how poorly Montas has pitched in a Bombers uniform, it’s difficult not to look towards the value the Metropolitans are providing tonight on the moneyline. The Mets are currently priced at +110, and that’s a very nice number that warrants consideration.

Best Bet: Mets moneyline (+110)

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 2 of a three-game series tonight from Dodger Stadium. The visitors opened things up yesterday evening with a dominant 4-0 victory, and they’ll have aspirations to pick up a crucial series victory later tonight.

The Brewers enter action sitting five games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central and 1.5 games back in the NL wild-card race, while the Dodgers hold a baffling 17.5 game lead in the NL West. The Brew Crew have posted a 5-5 record over their past ten games, while the Dodgers are 6-4 over that same sample size.

Things should continue to be competitive in this matchup tonight, where two of the best arms in the National League are set to face off on the bump. Pitching hasn’t been a problem for either of these teams this season, and that will be front and center in this matchup of high-quality arms tonight.

The Brewers are set to send the 2021 NL Cy Young winner to the bump in Corbin Burnes, while the Dodgers will be countering with right-hander Tony Gonsolin. Burnes has continued to be elite this year for the Brewers, owning a 9-5 record, paired with a 2.48 ERA and 187 strikeouts, while Gonsolin has been a pleasant surprise for the Dodgers and is 15-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 113 punchouts. It’s hard to give an edge to either starting pitcher in this matchup when both have been tremendous this year, which is clearly built into the total set at seven runs.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone to see another low-scoring, high-octane pitching duel between these clubs in this second matchup. With Burnes and Gonsolin both being extremely effective this year, the total feels a little bit high, meaning this is a number bettors should take full advantage of. Siding with the value the under seven presents at -104 makes a lot of sense and should be something the public gravitates towards in this matchup.

Best Bet: Under 7 (-104)