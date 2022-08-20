Miami Marlins Place Garrett Cooper on the Injured List by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Friday, the Miami Marlins placed Garrett Cooper on the injured list on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

#Marlins roster moves:



-Garrett Cooper to 7 day concussion IL; Elieser Hernandez optioned



-Jerar Encarnacion and Tommy Nance recalled — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) August 19, 2022

Cooper will be out for a minimum of seven days due to a concussion. Cooper hasn’t played since Tuesday. He was hit by a pitch during the game Tuesday, but it is not known or not announced as to when he suffered the concussion. Cooper was a surprise inclusion in the All-Star game this season. This was despite the Marlins having another player selected in Sandy Alcantara. Cooper is only batting .269 with seven home runs, 42 RBIs, and 28 runs in 94 games this season.

The Marlins will have Braxton Garrett on the mound Saturday night, and he will be up against Dustin May of the Los Angeles Dodgers.