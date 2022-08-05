NFL Odds 2022: Steelers Enter New Era At QB Amid Stout AFC North The Steelers have never had a losing record under Mike Tomlin by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger’s swan song ended in the playoffs but not with the most ideal results. The Steelers enter a new era at quarterback as Pittsburgh will roll with a new starter under center for the first time in nearly 20 years. Whoever starts Week 1, they will be helped by an impressive wide receiver unit led by Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.

Defensively, the Steelers return stars T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, and they will be relied upon as the offense adjusts to a new game plan and they go up against a division with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. While the odds are stacked against the Steelers for a postseason berth, head coach Mike Tomlin has never posted a record below .500 in the 15 years he has been at Pittsburgh.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers, with odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

2021 In Review

9-7-1, second in AFC North

8-9, against the spread

6-10-1, over/under

Key offseason additions

QB Mitchell Trubisky

QB Kenny Pickett (draft)

WR George Pickens (draft)

Key offseason losses

QB Ben Roethlisberger (retired)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR James Washington

DL Stephon Tuitt (retired)

CB Joe Haden

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +7000

Conference: +3700

Division: +950

Win Total: 7.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

To make playoffs: Yes +330, No -460

2022 award contenders

Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt +800

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Kenny Pickett +700

Coach of the Year: Mike Tomlin +3000

2022 outlook

The Steelers may have been good enough to make the playoffs last season, but a healthy Baltimore Ravens team and a rising Cincinnati Bengals squad make a repeat run difficult. The status of Deshaun Watson will determine how well the Cleveland Browns will perform in 2022. But the state of the team in 2022 will push Tomlin’s streak of .500 or better teams to its limit.

The big question for the Steelers offense, outside of QB, is on offensive coordinator Matt Canada. How much was Roethlisberger an influence in the team’s play style? It’s possible receivers like Johnson, Claypool and tight end Pat Freiermuth can show more of their talent with the offense opened up beyond Big Ben’s 7.1 average depth of target, per Pro Football Focus.

Of course, who is throwing them the ball will play a factor as well. Training camp buzz appears to point at Trubisky getting the nod for Week 1 with the rookie Pickett getting eased into the regular season. That could put a damper on Pickett’s rookie of the year chances, but fans will likely want a look at the potential future franchise QB sooner rather than later.