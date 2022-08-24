Padres Star OF Juan Soto Likely Out Wednesday vs. Guardians by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to San Diego Padres beat writer Kevin Acee, star outfielder Juan Soto is not expected to play Wednesday versus the Cleveland Guardians due to back tightness.

Bob Melvin said he does not expect Juan Soto to start tomorrow.

His back tightness flared up as he began his pregame prep in cage. Treatment during game helped a bit, but he wasn’t available to pinch hit tonight. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 24, 2022

The issue also forced Soto to miss Tuesday’s contest as the 23-year-old was scratched just before first pitch.

“I’ve never had a back issue, so it was kind of new for me,” said Soto. “It’s pretty tough. I tried my best to go out there.”

Soto’s absence is an obvious blow to a Padres team that has scored just nine runs in their past five games – San Diego going 2-3 over that stretch.

“Any time you lose a player like that from your lineup, it affects you,” said manager Bob Melvin. “But there’s not much you can do about it. Someone else gets an opportunity, and you move forward.”

Acquired by San Diego at this year’s trade deadline, Soto is slashing .286/.438/.460 with two home runs, four RBI, and 17 walks in 18 games for his new club. The former National will be re-evaluated following the Padres’ off-day on Thursday.

