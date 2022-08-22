Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's 2021 Injury an Aberration? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Don’t expect Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson to alter his dual-threat playing style any time soon.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Ravens view Jackson’s 2021 ankle injury, which forced him to miss the final five games of the regular season, as “an aberration.”

In an interview with ESPN, the former league MVP noted the issue occurred while staying in the pocket:

“I’ve been good [with] how I’ve been playing,” said Jackson. “But when I tried to shed and stay in the pocket, I got hurt for the first time. So, yes, I think it speaks for itself.”

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman echoed similar thoughts, calling Jackson “a magician when it comes to contorting his body to avoid hits.”

The news is music to the ears of fantasy players everywhere, as the 25-year-old’s rushing ability gives him one of the highest floors at the position.

Expect Jackson to be the fourth or fifth quarterback off the board, behind the consensus top three of Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes (no particular order).

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Jackson at +2000 odds to win NFL MVP.