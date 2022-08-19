Rays, Guardians American League Best Bets for August 19 by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.Kansas City Royals (+176) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (-210) Total: 6.5 (O -106, U -114)

The Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals will continue their four-game series this evening from Tropicana Field. Game 1 saw the Rays dominate and pick up a 7-1 victory, which has them in a tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for the second Wild Card spot in the American League. The Rays have posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the visiting Royals are 3-7 over that same stretch and have lost four straight. The Rays are a quality home team with a 36-22 record, compared to the Royals’ dismal 19-38 mark as visitors.

The Rays send lefthander Shane McClanahan to the bump, who has been inconsistent since the All-Star break, and this is an excellent matchup against righthander Brady Singer. Even with his struggles, McClanahan still owns an 11-5 record with a 2.28 ERA and 165 strikeouts, while Singer has a 6-4 record with a 3.29 ERA and 109 strikeouts. This should be a high-quality pitching duel, reflected in the low total of just 6.5.

The Royals’ offense shouldn’t scare anyone now, let alone a contender for the AL Cy Young. With that, there’s some value in considering the Rays on the run line, which currently presents plus-money value at +110.

Best Bet: Rays run line (+110)

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will begin a three-game weekend series tonight from Progressive Field. The White Sox enter this series after splitting a four-game set with the Houston Astros, while the Guardians also split a four gamer with the Detroit Tigers. This series contains two clubs that have aspirations to capture the AL Central crown in what appears to be a dog fight between three teams the rest of the way. The Guardians enter this contest with a one-game lead over the Minnesota Twins and a 2.5-game edge over the White Sox, so this series could go a long way in helping decide this competitive race.

The home side should have an edge on the bump tonight, sending righthander Triston McKenzie to the mound, while the White Sox will counter with veteran Lance Lynn. The Guardians youngster owns an 8-9 record with a 3.14 ERA and 124 strikeouts, while Lynn has struggled this year and is 3-5 with a 5.62 ERA and 69 punchouts. It’s hard to make a case for the White Sox on the mound in this start, but there have been improvements in their hitting of late, which should at least make life difficult for McKenzie.

The White Sox looked good to kick off their series with an Astros but ended it on a low note, while the Guardians have been playing consistent baseball and are 7-3 over their past ten. With McKenzie’s quiet success and Lynn’s struggles, it’s not difficult to side with the Guardians on the moneyline tonight at -124.

Best Bet: Guardians moneyline (-124)