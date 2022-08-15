WNBA Finals Odds: CT Sun Among Betting Public’s Title Favorites Connecticut has +500 odds to bring home the title in 2022 by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Connecticut Sun put together another strong regular season in 2022, but can they finally get over the hump and bring home the franchise’s first WNBA title? A portion of the betting public seems to think so.

The Sun have interesting splits when it comes to how the public is betting them this postseason. Connecticut has commanded just 8.8% of the total bets, which is good for sixth best in a eight-team field, but represent a whopping 18.4% of the total money placed on potential WNBA title winners, which is good for second, according to BetMGM data analyst John Ewing. Only the Las Vegas Aces have received more of the handle.

Though Connecticut locked down a top-three seed in the WNBA playoffs weeks ago, they just squeezed into the top-three favorites to take home the title, according to BetMGM. The Sun are 5-to-1 to win the title.

Here are the betting favorites:

Las Vegas Aces: +135

Chicago Sky: +250

Seattle Storm: +500

Connecticut Sun: +500

Washington Mystics: +1100

New York Liberty: +5000

Dallas Wings: +5000

Phoenix Mercury: +8000

The Sun have slightly better (or worse, depending on your stance) odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Luckily for the Sun, their first round matchup comes against the Dallas Wings. Dallas has the second-worst odds to take home the title and received just 3.1% of the bets to do so.

The Aces and Sky, who shared the best record in the WNBA at 26-10, have commanded the large portion of bets and money. The Aces are responsible for 16.4% of the bets and 22.8% of the handle while the Sky are responsible for 13.8% of the bets and 16.5% of the handle. Connecticut finished a combined 1-6 against those squads in the regular season.