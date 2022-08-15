How CT Sun’s WNBA Title Odds Stack Up Heading Into Playoffs The Sun will play the Wings in the first round by Jason Ounpraseuth 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Connecticut Sun have the No. 3 seed in the WNBA playoffs, and are hoping to win their first championship in franchise history.

The Sun, led by reigning-MVP Jonquel Jones, had a solid 2022. They were only one game back from the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces for the best record in the league. All-Star Brionna Jones has played well enough to earn consideration for Sixth Player of the Year, and Alyssa Thomas has built a case to win Defensive Player of the Year.

The Sun are coming off semifinals loss to the defending-champion Sky, and in 2019, Connecticut fell short to the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Finals. Here’s how FanDuel Sportsbook ranks the 2022 playoff teams:

Las Vegas Aces +195

Chicago Sky +210

Connecticut Sun +390

Seattle Storm +500

Washington Mystics +1100

Dallas Wings +4200

New York Liberty +6500

Phoenix Mercury +9000

The defending-champion Sky earned the No. 1 seed in the regular season but have the second-shortest odds to repeat. It wouldn’t be hard to see why they could, with future Hall of Famer Candace Parker leading a group of stars like Emma Meesseman, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot.

Seattle will hope to make Sue Bird’s final season a memorable one as Breanna Stewart has put together another MVP-caliber season. But A’ja Wilson has also put up MVP numbers as the Aces are the favorite to win the WNBA championship.

As for the Sun, their title hopes begin with a first-round matchup against the Wings on Thursday. The WNBA changed the playoff format this season. The first round will be a best-of-three series with the first two games played at the higher seeds’ home court and the final game played at the lower seeds’ home court.

Whoever wins moves on to a best-of-five semifinals series, and the WNBA Finals will also be a best-of-five series.

The Sun and the Wings have played three games against each other this season, and Connecticut are 1-2 in those games. The Sun will hope for inverse results as they hope to compete for the WNBA title.