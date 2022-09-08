Bills QB Josh Allen Drawing Intrigue for NFL MVP by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After leading the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs for the third consecutive season, Josh Allen has been getting a lot of interest in winning NFL MVP in 2022.

Although the team has ultimately fallen short with their goals of late, there’s an expectation that their signal caller will be even better this season, and the public is buying into that sentiment.

For the second consecutive season, Josh Allen threw for over 4000 yards and 35 touchdowns, which has the potential to be the floor for the talented quarterback entering his fifth season in the league. Big things are expected from the Wyoming product, knowing he can lead this Bills to the top seed in the AFC and beyond. The public has liked what they’ve seen ahead of 2022 for Allen and has continued to gravitate towards him in the NFL MVP futures market. Allen currently owns the second highest ticket count at 10%, but the more interesting number here to follow is his handle percentage at 17%, which leads all players. This implies that Allen is receiving some large money bets and has had some of the sharps look in his direction to take home the award. With the Bills being the current Super Bowl favorites, you can understand why bettors gravitate towards their playmaking quarterback.

Top 5 Players with the Highest Handle Percentage to win NFL MVP

Player Odds Handle Bet Count Josh Allen 700 17% 10% Justin Herbert 900 12% 11% Lamar Jackson 2000 10% 8% Jalen Hurts 2500 6% 7% Joe Burrow 1200 6% 5% Patrick Mahomes 800 6% 4%

Herbert Looking to Take Next Step

The Los Angeles Chargers are headed in the direction of Super Bowl contenders in 2022, and a big reason for that is the progression of Justin Herbert. The Bolts quarterback is entering his third season in the NFL and has continued progressing as a superstar talent. Over those two seasons, Herbert has thrown for 9,350 yards, along with 69 touchdown passes. With the Chargers improving their defense in the offseason, Herbert has the potential to lead the team to an AFC West division crown, but that certainly won’t be an easy feat in what many are expecting to be the most challenging division in football. Still, bettors have been bullish on the young quarterback in the MVP market, leading the pack with 11% of tickets and the second-highest handle at 12%. If the offense continues to be as explosive, there’s no reason Herbert can’t take home his first MVP award.

The question needs to be asked, are we underestimating what Patrick Mahomes is capable of in Kansas City? With the departure of Tyreek Hill to Miami putting some questions in bettors’ heads, there’s reason to believe that might have been overstated, and the superstar signal caller could be poised to have another big season in a crowded AFC West. Although Hill was dealt, the Kansas City Chiefs brought in more weapons on offense, such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, that have the potential to make that loss hurt a lot less. Targets had often been centered around Travis Kelce and Hill, but Mahomes will now be forced to spread the ball around more and see who emerges as another top weapon in the Chiefs’ aerial attack. It’s not difficult to see Mahomes adding to his trophy case in 2022, but the public has only slightly bought into that narrative, seeing him own 4% of tickets and 6% of the handle.