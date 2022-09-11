Buccaneers-Cowboys DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER OPTIONS:

Tom Brady projects to be the highest-scoring player on this slate tonight with understandable high ownership expectations. We know what we are getting with Brady, and plenty of weapons are at his disposal, offering plenty of stacking options. Brady is slated to have his full set of weapons ready to go tonight, and given the dispersed nature of this offense, it is safer to play Brady here at the multiplier rather than opt for touchdown reliance with one of his weapons.

Dak Prescott is another enticing play that offers a dual threat upside for added value. A lot of tonight’s offense will be centered around CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz, who could also be played at the multiplier. If you want to throw in a long shot, one of Dallas’ receivers probably is where you should go. Noah Brown, in particular, could receive a potential WR2 target share, offering immense upside at his salary of $3000 on DraftKings.

FLEX TARGETS (Running Back):

Both of Dallas’ running backs could see an increased receiving upside given the scarcity at WR, so playing one of the two guys will be popular tonight. Ezekiel Elliott should see the primary workload of carries out of the backfield against one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Pollard will see some carries, but his real upside in the passing game has been discussed as a potential slot role there. Zeke certainly will see some volume in the passing game too, but Pollard could have the potential to break out.

Fournette’s defined and steady dual threat workload makes him a reliable FLEX option at a fair salary of $8600. Rachaad White could be another cheap flex option out of Tampa’s backfield as he looks to be the RB2. Brady and the coaches have talked highly of White this offseason, and he will have some role in this offense, making him worthy of a look in your lineups. Let’s hope he doesn’t fumble his first career carry!

FLEX TARGETS (Wide Receiver):

Dallas’ receiving depth will open up cheap stack options to pair with Dak Prescott. Noah Brown will be a popular play, given his affordability and expected WR2 workload. Just be cautious of the potential for high ownership there. We anticipate Simi Fehoko to be in line for WR3 targets tonight, and he has a minimal price ($200). We do not expect him to be absurdly popular at the moment, but a WR3 that is that cheap in a pass-first option is a desirable play. KaVontae Turbin could be an exciting option with game-breaking speed, given all the negativity swirling around Tolbert.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are two guys who are always worthy of backing on any slate, given their rapport with Brady. A potential snap count for Godwin isn’t too concerning for us as he’ll be out there for most pass-intended plays. Julio Jones has looked to emerge as the WR3 and is very affordable ($5000). Jones is said to have built a great connection with Brady and is finally fully healthy, so if you are weary of Godwin’s situation, Jones makes for a great play.

FLEX TARGETS (Tight End):

Cameron Brate is priced up a little higher than we would like for Brady’s likely fourth receiving option at $5200, but he saw a significant red zone role last year in this offense that only could increase without Gronk’s presence. Both defenses have playmakers, Dallas especially, that can rack up sacks and interceptions, which could offer some potential value. Brett Maher and Ryan Succop also could have plenty of opportunities in this expected high-scoring matchup.