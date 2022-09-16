Chargers Pull Off Backdoor Cover Despite Justin Herbert Injury Herbert gutted it out for Chargers bettors... maybe by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Angeles Chargers fans will not be happy with the events of Thursday. Chargers bettors, however, couldn’t be happier.

The Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) came away from Thursday Night Football with a 27-24 victory over the Chargers, but it looked as though things could have been very different after a key injury to star quarterback Justin Herbert.

After a costly interception that led to a 27-17 lead for Kansas City, Herbert was briefly knocked out of the game with an injury to his midsection on the Chargers’ second-to-last drive of the game. Things looked even more dire for Los Angeles in the final minutes with it needing to drive 78 yards to get back into the game. Herbert missed one play, paving way for backup Chase Daniel, before coming back in and gutting things out.

Herbert, who at one point chose not to run for a first down because of the injury, helped the Chargers convert on two separate fourth downs on the final series. One was an absolute seed to DeAndre Carter, and the other was the touchdown to Joshua Palmer that made a lot of bettors happy.

The Chargers’ attempt at an onside kick came up short, leading to a kneel down from Patrick Mahomes and a Chiefs win. What was an uneventful finish to some became a miraculous end for others.