Conditions At Flooded Soldier Field Had Bears-49ers Bettors Take Notice The over/under has dropped significantly by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bears reportedly are trying to get out of Soldier Field in Chicago, and based on the conditions which will come in to play Week 1, it shouldn’t surprise anyone.

The Bears will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to a swamp for both team’s season opener Sunday. Reports and videos surfaced indicating just how much water is on the grass field less than two hours before their 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Solider Field clearly has a drainage issue and now it might cost two teams playing at the highest level.

New turf at Soldier Field getting a good soaking today pic.twitter.com/4DL4eZziPr — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) September 11, 2022

Take a look at 49ers warmups— pic.twitter.com/nRiznr9z4u — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) September 11, 2022

Those who were interested in placing a Week 1 wager jumped on the opportunity Sunday upon seeing the weather reports. The total dropped more than two full points to over/under 38, per consensus data, before the start. The total was 40 on Friday and previously opened at 42.5. FanDuel Sportsbook on Sunday even dropped it to 37.5, the lowest of any sportsbook. The number of tickets and money on the Under, as shared by DraftKings Sportsbook, increased as many linked the conditions with potential offensive performances.

The 49ers remained a 6.5-point road favorite despite the total dropping considerably.