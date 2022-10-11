Bookmakers Set Odds On When Alex Ovechkin Will Score 800th Goal Ovechkin scored 50 goals last season by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Alex Ovechkin is 20 goals away from setting a career benchmark of 800, and all eyes will be on that feat for sports bettors.

The Washington Capitals open the season against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, and it’s unlikely the 37-year-old reaches 800 goals on opening night, otherwise something has gone terribly wrong at Capital One Arena.

DraftKings Sportsbook have set odds on which team Ovechkin will score his 800th goal. Below are the top choices, along with an interesting wager.

Winnipeg Jets +700

Philadelphia Flyers +700

Ottawa Senators +700

Does not score 800th goal during 2022-23 season +900

Seattle Kraken +1000

Columbus Blue Jackets +1000

Toronto Maple Leafs +1100

Detroit Red Wings +1300

Dallas Stars +1300

New York Rangers +1400

Chicago Blackhawks +1400

Teams with longer odds include the Bruins, San Jose Sharks Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes at +10000 and the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings at +20000

Of course, schedule plays the most important factor when placing a wager. Those with longer odds are early in Washington’s schedule, and it appears Dec. 11 is the date bookmakers expect Ovechkin to score his 800th goal or Dec. 23, which is the next date the two teams face off.

But fading the field wouldn’t be that bad of an option. It’s probably the most optimal as trying to guess correctly when the 2018 Stanley Cup champion will score his 800th goal is a tall task and worth taking advantage of a confident public.

If Ovechkin scores 22 goals, he would pass Hall of Famer Gordie Howe for second in all-time goals, and the 12-time All-Star hopes to break Wayne Gretzky’s 894 goals. The Capitals have managed Ovechkin’s workload, and in 77 games last season, he scored 50 goals.

As long as Ovechkin can stay healthy at 37 years old, the 800 goal benchmark feels like a certainty, but who he will do it against will be one to watch for the 2022-23 NHL season.