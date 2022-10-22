Brett Rypien Gets Start After Broncos Rule Out Russell Wilson Bookmakers don't have much confidence in the third-year QB by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

The Broncos will turn to Brett Rypien in Week 7 against the New York Jets, and bookmakers don’t have much faith in the third-year quarterback.

Denver ruled out Russell Wilson due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained in a “Monday Night Football” loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett wanted to see if the 11-year veteran would be able to protect himself Sunday, and it appears Wilson didn’t make much progress in practice. Rypien had worked with the starters throughout the week, according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold

Bookmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook quickly moved the spread of the Broncos’ Week 7 contest. Denver was a one-point favorite over the Jets after opening at three, but now New York is a 1.5-point favorite. The total also moved from 38 to 37 after the announced quarterback change.

Early action at DraftKings had already been on the Jets and the Under with 76% of the bets going on the New York when they were an underdog and 91% of the handle on the Under back when it was at 38.

There was also high volume on the Jets’ moneyline with New York earning 82% of bets and 87% of handles with the public likely buying into the Jets’ Week 6 upset over the Green Bay Packers and continuing to fade the disappointing Broncos.

Sunday will be Rypien’s second career start, and he’ll hope to bring some life to Denver and take it to three wins.