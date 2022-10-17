Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Potentially Done for Season by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot) suffered a potentially season-ending injury on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury Sunday, per sources. He is undergoing further testing today to determine the extent of the injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2022

Sunday’s loss goes from bad to disastrous for the Cardinals as their top pass-catcher this season may be gone for the year. Thankfully, DeAndre Hopkins makes his return from suspension this week and will likely seek out an even larger target share than expected. Arizona will face a short week as they host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 7.

In 2022, Brown has 43 receptions on 64 targets for 485 yards and three touchdowns. With Brown’s absence, expect Zach Ertz, Rondale Moore, and newly-acquired Robbie Anderson to step into more prominent roles and fill the void in the passing game.

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are 1.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.