Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Won't Play Monday vs. Rockets by SportsGrid 6 hours ago

Already ruled out of Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, head coach Tyronn Lue noted that Kawhi Leonard isn’t expected to play Monday against the Houston Rockets. The LA Clippers continue to take things day-by-day with their small forward, offering no indication of when Leonard will be back in the lineup.

Clippers coach Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard’s health. Kawhi is also out for tomorrow’s game vs Rockets pic.twitter.com/csjEw7pRVr — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 30, 2022

Leonard has played in two games this season, coming off the bench on both occasions. The five-time All-Star is averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 21.0 minutes.

Norman Powell has started all five games for the Clippers and is expected to play in both contests. Powell has been a tertiary contributor on offense, averaging 9.8 points per game on 36.5% shooting.

The Clippers came out of the gates hot but quickly regressed, dropping three straight decisions. Nevertheless, they enter Sunday’s inter-division battle against the New Orleans Pelicans as -3 home favorites with the total set at 225.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.