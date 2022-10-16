Clippers Name Reggie Jackson Starting Point Guard by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

Despite acquiring John Wall in the offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers will stick with the point guard they know in the starting role. According to Senior NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports, Chris Haynes, the team will name Reggie Jackson the starter and not Wall.

The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to name Reggie Jackson the starting point guard to open up the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports: https://t.co/oxwdfOLNt4 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 16, 2022

Many assumed the former Houston Rocket would get the starting nod after LA went out and got Wall this Summer. Instead, it will be the man who has played the last three seasons for the Clippers as the opener.

Jackson had one of the best seasons of his 11-year career in 2021-22. The 2011 first-round pick of the Oklahoma City Thunder put up his best scoring number since 2015-16 with 16.8 points per game. He also logged 4.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds a night last season.

On the other hand, Wall is coming off an injury-plagued campaign with the lowly Rockets. The former Washington Wizard played 40 games last season but averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game. It’s been a tough go for the former first-overall pick, as he missed the entire 2019-20 season and played in just 113 games over his past three seasons.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Clippers as one of the favorites to come out of the west. LA has the third-shortest odds to win the NBA championship at +700.