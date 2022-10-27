Colts C Ryan Kelly on QB Change: 'I Think Everybody's a Little Bit Surprised' by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Indianapolis Colts made a bold move this week, benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of backup Sam Ehlinger.

Evidently, the decision shocked both fans, and Colts players alike, particularly veteran center Ryan Kelly, who didn’t exactly voice his support.

“Everybody’s got their opinions about it,” said Kelly. “I’m not going to get into mine, but certainly, I think everybody’s a little bit surprised. So it is what it is.”

It’s easy to understand Kelly’s trepidations. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, has yet to throw a pass in an NFL regular season game, and at 3-3-1, Indy’s playoff hopes remain very much alive. Kelly has also grown accustomed to the constant turnaround at the position, having been the starting center for each of the Colts’ quarterbacks in the post-Andrew Luck era.

It’s Ehlinger’s team now, and if the 24-year-old can lead the Colts past the Commanders this Sunday, perhaps Kelly will be singing a different tune at the game’s end.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Colts as -3 point home favorites on the spread and -148 on the moneyline.