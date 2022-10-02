Colts Could Be Without Running Back Jonathan Taylor After Week 4 Injury Nyheim Hines would likely be the next man up by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jonathan Taylor left in the fourth quarter of the Colts’ Week 4 contest against the Tennessee Titans, and there is concern the injury could take the star running back out multiple weeks.

Taylor had his ankle looked at after a fumble, and there is “fear” in Indianapolis the injury could be a high ankle sprain, according to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport added the third-year All-Pro will get tests to check if there is major damage. The Colts play the Denver Broncos on Thursday, so his status is in doubt for Week 5 and further.

Taylor was 10th in Yahoo Fantasy scoring, and he rushed for 42 yards on 20 attempts. He also had one catch for one yard off three targets.

For fantasy managers who picked Taylor with a top three pick — or as many did, the No. 1 overall pick — this is obviously not great news. Waiting on official news on how long Taylor will be out is key, but another wise move would be to seek out options on the waiver wire.

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams went out with a knee injury, and this will make Mike Boone a popular waiver wire add since he’s largely on zero rosters in Yahoo leagues.

For Colts running backs, Nyheim Hines will likely see a huge boost in snaps. He’s available 38% of Yahoo leagues. Indianapolis has second-year back Deon Jackson on the active roster, and Phillip Lindsay and D’Vonte Price are on the practice squad. Unless the coaches say otherwise, these players are only worth an add if you’re in a deeper league.

