Jonathan Taylor Still Hasn't Returned to Colts Practice by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to deal with an ankle issue that held him out of practice on Wednesday. Taylor suffered the injury in Indy’s Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans and was forced to miss last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Frank Reich said he is “optimistic” his workhorse will return this weekend when the Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Until we see Taylor suit up and on the field, temper your expectations, as he is still listed as questionable.

In four games this season, Taylor has attempted 81 rushes for 328 yards and a touchdown. He has also hauled in nine receptions for 44 yards.

Taylor isn’t the only RB dealing with an issue. Nyheim Hines left last week’s game with a concussion. He did return to practice today on a limited basis, but it’s another thing to keep your eye on.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Colts as slight home favorites over Jacksonville on Sunday. Indy sits at -126 on the moneyline and is favored by -1.5 points.