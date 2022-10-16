Nets Without Seth Curry and Joe Harris for Season Opener by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Brooklyn Nets backcourt will look a little different for their season-opener. Kristian Winfield reports that shooting guards Joe Harris and Seth Curry will miss Wednesday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans while they continue to resolve their respective injuries.

Both players are dealing with ankle injuries and will progress to full practice sessions focusing on getting up to game speed.

Nets say Joe Harris and Seth Curry will continue to progress this week with live contact practice sessions but will not be ready for the opener on Wednesday. Next update will be given on Thursday, Oct. 20. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 16, 2022

It’s unclear how the Nets plan on deploying Harris and Curry, but both players will figure prominently in the game-planning. Curry started all 19 games after being acquired in the James Harden trade last year; however, that’s because Harris was unavailable while recovering from ankle surgery.

For now, Cam Thomas looks to be the de facto starter until Harris or Curry return.

FanDuel Sportsbook has lines up for all of the opening games. The Nets open the season as -3.5 home chalk against the Pelicans, although the total is not up yet.