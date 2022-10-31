Not-So-Scary Trend? NFL Underdogs Feast On Halloween The betting public doesn't seem too scared, though by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Candy, costumes and NFL underdogs. That’s what Halloween is all about, after all.

The Cincinnati Bengals travel to the Cleveland Browns to conclude Week 8 on “Monday Night Football,” the league clearly picking the orange-colored rivals to take the field while hoping neither turns into a pumpkin.

The Bengals opened as a 3-point favorite and currently remain in the same position, as shown by consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page, despite the fact Cincinnati will be without star wideout Ja’Marr Chase. One betting trend shared by Barstool Sportsbook, however, might prompt bettors to take the Browns.

NFL underdogs are 12-4-1 on Halloween dating back the past 10 years, clearly feasting on the holiday.

Those betting on DraftKings Sportsbook, though, aren’t scared of the Browns in the AFC North matchup. DraftKings shared Monday morning the Bengals are responsible for 78% of the spread bets and 70% of the spread handle, along with 81% of moneyline bets and 74% of the moneyline handle.

Kickoff for the NFL Week 8 finale from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.