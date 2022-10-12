Odell Beckham Won't Re-Sign with the Rams? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

For months, the expectation has been that free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. would re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams once he fully recovered from last season’s ACL tear. The Rams are so confident they even have a locker ready for Beckham in their facility.

However, if the All-Pro’s comments on Wednesday are any indication, a reunion may be no sure thing.

“LA knows where I wanted to be … but they didn’t offer me … ANYthing!” Beckham tweeted. “So idk what people want me to do, I def know my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home!”

Beckham also said the offer from the Rams was the “lowest of low.”

Perhaps the former Giant listens to ex-teammate Von Miller and joins the Buffalo Bills? Only time will tell.

