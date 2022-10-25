Patriots HC Bill Belichick Won't Name Starting QB: 'We Just Finished the Game' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In one of the more surprising results of Week 7, the New England Patriots were trounced by the Chicago Bears 33-14 on Monday Night Football, falling to 3-4 on the season.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who started the game, was pulled following an interception on New England’s third possession and replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe. Zappe led the Pats to two straight scoring drives, only to be shut out in the second half.

Unsurprisingly, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refused to name his starter for Week 8 against the New York Jets, saying, “We just finished the game.”

Belichick said the plan was to use both quarterbacks versus the Bears and that the decision to bench Jones was not performance-based.

“You can write whatever you wanna write, that’s not what it was,” said Belichick.

Whichever quarterback gets the nod will be under pressure to get the Pats back on track, with the wound from Monday’s stunning loss running deep.

