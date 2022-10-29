Penguins Healthy Scratched Jake Guentzel Friday vs. Canucks by SportsGrid 56 minutes ago

Jake Guentzel has been cleared for contact by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

Guentzel suffered an upper-body injury versus the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 20. Guentzel has already missed four straight games, and although he was cleared to play last night, the Penguins elected to play it safe and sit their left winger in the first half of back to back games against the Vancouver Canucks.

The 28-year-old will likely be in the lineup when Pittsburgh plays the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

The Penguins have gotten off to a solid start to the season, as they are 4-2-1 and sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division.