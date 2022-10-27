Ravens-Buccaneers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to prove they have another gear when they face off tonight on Thursday Night Football.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Not many people batted an eye when the Ravens and Buccaneers entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. However, there hasn’t been a lot of consistency in either team’s games up to this point, which is interesting when you consider that both still have a share of first place in their respective divisions.

Tampa Bay is coming off two straight losses against poor opposition in the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers, while the Ravens haven’t been able to put things together weekly. All hope isn’t lost for these teams considering their current standing, but it’s clear that if they want to get back to contender status, adjustments will need to be made by both parties.

Something noteworthy is that there’s been a slight shift in the current odds on the moneyline for this matchup. Yesterday, when we posted our how-to-watch preview, the Ravens were listed as slight favorites, but the Buccaneers have taken that overnight, which should be watched as kick-off approaches. The Ravens currently sit in plus-money territory at +112, while the home side owns -132 odds.

Why are the Ravens no longer favored? The Bucs haven’t shown us any reason to consider them in this spot, especially when you know how difficult it can be to stop this Ravens’ explosive offense. Still, if you like either team, the spread is incredibly close, with the Bucs favored by just 1.5 points.

Tampa Bay will likely put things together at some point this year, but it will be challenging to do that in this matchup. The Bucs enter this matchup with some key injuries on both sides of the ball, making looking toward them more difficult, so there’s likely some value in targeting the visiting Ravens on the moneyline tonight at +112.

Best Bet: Ravens moneyline (+112)

Questions must be raised about both defenses, which could lead to an offensive affair tonight. Neither side has shown what they’re truly capable of on that side of the ball, but maybe that’s just who they are. There’s a plethora of offensive talent in this game, which needs to be considered when looking at the total. There has to eventually be a get-right spot for the Bucs’ offense, knowing that there are too many talented pieces at wide receiver, on the offensive line, and in the running back room to continue faltering this much. With the Ravens boasting their fair share of talent, it’s hard to see either defense putting together a statement performance. There’s likely some value in targeting the over 45.5, which is priced at a nice number at -115.

Best Bet: Over 45.5 (-115)

Game Pick: Ravens 28, Buccaneers 24