Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Ruled OUT Sunday vs. Giants by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the New York Giants, per Ari Meirov of PFF.

The #Ravens have ruled out WR Rashod Bateman (foot) and OLB Justin Houston (groin) for Sunday’s game vs. the #Giants. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 14, 2022

Bateman hasn’t seen the practice field since suffering a foot injury in Week 4, which makes this not surprising. It’s a tough blow to a wide receiver group that is already one of the worst in the league and will leave Devin Duvernay as the top option at the position for quarterback Lamar Jackson this weekend. The Ravens will face a tough test this weekend as they take on the New York Giants on the road.

In 2022, Bateman has made 11 receptions on 22 targets for 243 yards and a touchdown. Expect tight end Mark Andrews and Duvernay to see even more of the target share with Bateman absent.

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are six-point favorites against the New York Giants on Sunday, with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.