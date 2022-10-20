Saints Vs. Cardinals Betting Preview: Three Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’ DeAndre Hopkins should waste no time making an impact by Travis Thomas 3 minutes ago

Now that Week 6 of the NFL regular season is behind us, let’s try to start Week 7 off on the winning track with the big “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.

Here are three bets to make for this marquee matchup between these NFC playoff hopefuls. Let’s start with the moneyline.

Saints moneyline (+125, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Both teams enter this primetime game hungry to get back on the winning track. The Cardinals have lost two in a row and have struggled to find an identity on either side of the ball. The Saints lost a close game last week to the Bengals, but their main roadblock this season has been injuries. Ultimately, this game will look a lot like every “Thursday Night Football” game in recent week, with low scoring and sloppy. This style of play works to the Saints’ advantage. Despite all their injuries, New Orleans is one of the top 10 teams in the league for rushing and has a solid defense. The Cardinals are constructed to be a high-flying aerial attack offensively and haven’t lived up to that billing so far this season. Although they have the home-field advantage, it has been anything but an advantage for the Cardinals this season. They are 0-3 at home and I’m betting they don’t get a win Thursday night either. Defense and strong running games always travel well and that’s why I like the Saints to win the game outright on the moneyline at +125 on DraftKings.

Alvin Kamara anytime touchdown (+125, DraftKings)

My prediction for the style of play in this game will be for the Saints to attack the Cardinals’ defense with a steady dose of the run game and dink-and-dunk passes out of the backfield with Andy Dalton at quarterback. Saints running back Alvin Kamara is tailor-made for that gameplan. The injuries to receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have provided more work for Kamara in the passing game. He has put together back-to-back weeks of six catches. Not to mention, Kamara has been his usual self at toting the rock as well. He’s coming off 99 yards on 19 carries last week vs. Cincinnati. I’m expecting even more attempts Thursday for the versatile Kamara and that’s why I’m going to take a flyer on a Kamara anytime touchdown available on DraftKings at +125.

DeAndre Hopkins anytime touchdown (+115, DraftKings)

My final bet for this game is on a player who I think will be the X-factor of the night. Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins makes his long-awaited return from a six-week suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and the stars are aligned for him to have a big game. His teammate at the receiver position, Marquise Brown, is out with a foot injury, and Saints standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore is expected to be out as well. Kyler Murray has struggled all season and will certainly be looking to improve his play while relying on his favorite target. I believe Murray will target Hopkins all night, and that’s why I’m betting on him for an anytime touchdown at +115 available on DraftKings.