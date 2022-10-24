Where Offensive Rookie Of Year Odds Stand After Breece Hall Injury
A different running back is now the favorite for the award
New York Jets running back Breece Hall was a top contender for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors entering Week 7, but he’s not seen that way any longer.
Hall is now out of the running as a promising rookie season came to a premature end with the second-round pick tearing his ACL on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
The significant injury to Hall has shook up the Offensive Rookie of the Year race with another running back seen as the favorite. Seattle Seahawks back Kenneth Walker III has the best odds at +200 to take home the title, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Since becoming Seattle’s feature back two weeks ago, Walker has exploded onto the scene by running for 265 yards on 44 carries with three touchdowns.
But Walker doesn’t have much breathing room, with several other challengers right behind him vying for the recognition at season’s end. Here are the 10 rookies with the best odds currently to win the award on the betting sheet at DraftKings Sportsbook:
Kenneth Walker III +200
Dameon Pierce +300
Chris Olave +800
Drake London +1400
Brian Robinson Jr. +1400
Wan’Dale Robinson +1600
Kenny Pickett +2000
Garrett Wilson +2000
George Pickens +2000
Isiah Pacheco +2000
If bettors are looking for value, Pickett could be a way to go as he gets more settled in quarterbacking the Pittsburgh Steelers. Want a real long shot? New England Patriots speedy wide receiver Tyquan Thornton impressed last week in just his second NFL game by recording four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown while also running for a score. Thornton has massive 60-to-1 odds meaning a $100 bet would net out a pay out of $6,1000.
But certainly with Hall going down, the door is open for a number of candidates to stake their case over the coming weeks as the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.