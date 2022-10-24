Where Offensive Rookie Of Year Odds Stand After Breece Hall Injury A different running back is now the favorite for the award by Greg Dudek 3 hours ago

New York Jets running back Breece Hall was a top contender for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors entering Week 7, but he’s not seen that way any longer.

Hall is now out of the running as a promising rookie season came to a premature end with the second-round pick tearing his ACL on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The significant injury to Hall has shook up the Offensive Rookie of the Year race with another running back seen as the favorite. Seattle Seahawks back Kenneth Walker III has the best odds at +200 to take home the title, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Since becoming Seattle’s feature back two weeks ago, Walker has exploded onto the scene by running for 265 yards on 44 carries with three touchdowns.

But Walker doesn’t have much breathing room, with several other challengers right behind him vying for the recognition at season’s end. Here are the 10 rookies with the best odds currently to win the award on the betting sheet at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Kenneth Walker III +200

Dameon Pierce +300

Chris Olave +800

Drake London +1400

Brian Robinson Jr. +1400

Wan’Dale Robinson +1600

Kenny Pickett +2000

Garrett Wilson +2000

George Pickens +2000

Isiah Pacheco +2000

If bettors are looking for value, Pickett could be a way to go as he gets more settled in quarterbacking the Pittsburgh Steelers. Want a real long shot? New England Patriots speedy wide receiver Tyquan Thornton impressed last week in just his second NFL game by recording four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown while also running for a score. Thornton has massive 60-to-1 odds meaning a $100 bet would net out a pay out of $6,1000.

But certainly with Hall going down, the door is open for a number of candidates to stake their case over the coming weeks as the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.