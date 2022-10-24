Jets Receive Bad Injury News Before Matchup Against Patriots

At 5-2, the New York Jets are flying as high as they have in a long time, but one feared injury diagnosis seems to have dimmed their spirits.

The Jets defeated the Broncos, 16-9, on Sunday behind a big play by rookie running back Breece Hall — whose 64-yard touchdown run was the difference maker in Denver. Unfortunately for New York, it sounds as though they will be without their dynamic rookie, and some other offensive starters, for the foreseeable future.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed the team received “bad news” on Hall and believes he suffered an ACL injury in the win, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The rookie will have more tests to reveal whether the injury is season ending, but the likelihood is that he will miss some time. Despite the bad news, Hall tweeted out some positive words for Jets fans.

Resilient! Through all the trials and tribulations?? JETS WIN!!!!!! #LFG — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) October 23, 2022

In seven games this season, Hall has emerged as one of the NFL’s brightest young stars. He has 391 yards and three touchdowns on 76 carries and has pitched in 218 yards and one touchdown on 19 receptions out of the backfield.

His potential absence would only serve to further Jets’ dwindling depth on offense. Starting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered an elbow injury and wide receiver Corey Davis suffered an MCL injury on Sunday, likely keeping them on the shelf for a while. Those injuries, in addition to wide receiver Elijah Moore’s unknown status within the team, won’t help the Jets as they prepare to face the New England Patriots in Week 8.

Dealing with so much tribulation on the offensive end, the Jets will likely lean on star rookie Sauce Gardner and their defense to try and pull out a win over the Patriots, something they haven’t done since 2015, in Week 8.