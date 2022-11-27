Andrew Nembhard Will Miss his Fourth Straight vs. Clippers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The knee injury that has plagued Andrew Nembhard recently will keep him out again on Sunday. The shooting guard will miss his fourth straight outing as his Indiana Pacers travel to take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Carlisle said Andrew Nembhard is still out today. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) November 27, 2022

Knee injury notwithstanding, Nembhard’s professional career is off to a decent start. The Gonzaga Bulldogs alum has appeared in 14 contests, starting six of those, with 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Nembhard is expected to resume his spot in the starting lineup upon his return from the knee injury.

In the meantime, Aaron Nesmith has been filling in at the two spot. Nesmith has had a mediocre stretch, averaging 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over the three-game sample.

The Pacers have been on an incredible run, winning six of their last seven to move into fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They enter Sunday’s inter-conference battle against the Clippers as modest -2 chalk, per FanDuel Sportsbook.