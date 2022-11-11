Bills Star QB Josh Allen Scheduled to Practice Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is scheduled to practice on Friday.

I'm told the understanding going into this early morning is that #Bills QB Josh Allen "is scheduled" to practice today "to see what he can do" after being listed as a DNP Wed & Thurs. But, was also told that could change.



At least you are hearing an initial mindset, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 11, 2022

This will be Allen’s first practice since suffering a right elbow sprain in last week’s 20-17 upset loss to the New York Jets. The 26-year-old will “see what he can do,” and his status for Week 10’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings remains uncertain.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Sean McDermott said, “Today, we’re going to literally take it one hour at a time and see how things go through the course of today and then go from there.”

Despite Anderson’s report, the line movement suggests that Allen is unlikely to suit up. After the Bills opened as -9.5 point home favorites, that number has since shrunk to just -3.5 (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook). Allen is in the midst of an MVP-type season, throwing for 2,403 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight starts. He’s also rushed for 392 yards and an additional four scores.

If Allen cannot play, backup Case Keenum will take over under center. Stay tuned.