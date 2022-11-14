Commanders-Eagles Betting Preview: Three Bets For ‘Monday Night Football’ This is a different Washington team by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago

With Week 10 of the NFL season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday night’s matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are three bets to make for this “Monday Night Football” clash between NFC East divisional rivals, starting with the point spread.

Commanders +11 (-105, DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Commanders come into Monday night having won three out of their last four games. Although they lost last week to the Vikings in a hard-fought game at home, it seems like Washington has found its swagger. Ever since Taylor Heinicke took over the quarterback job from the injured Carson Wentz a month ago, the Commanders offense has had a pep in its step. Conversely, the Eagles remain perfect on the season at 8-0, with a win against Washington earlier in the campaign. In that game, the Commanders limited the Eagles to a season-low 72 rushing yards. If Washington can duplicate that and generate more offense with Heinicke this time than it did with Wentz in the first meeting, it will cover the +11 points at -105 available on DraftKings.

Over 43 points (-110, DraftKings)

My prediction for how this game will flow is that both teams will try to assert themselves in the run game but take calculated shots downfield for the big plays. The Eagles are one of the most balanced offensive teams in the league. They rank eighth in the league for passing and sixth in rushing. There aren’t many weaknesses offensively for the Birds. The Commanders don’t possess nearly the talent or the resources offensively as Philadelphia, but they do have a confident, savvy bunch of veteran players. With Wentz on the bench this time around, I believe the Commanders will score more than the eight points they scored in the Week 3 loss to the Eagles. Give me the over 43 total points at -110 on DraftKings.

Taylor Heinicke anytime touchdown (+750, DraftKings)

My final bet is on Heinicke, a player who I believe will be the X-factor in the game. The one term that has been consistently used to describe Heinicke since he arrived in Washington is “gamer.” There is no statistic that can quantify that trait in a box score. He doesn’t have the strongest arm, and he’s not the biggest or fastest, but there is no denying he is a gamer and shows up in the biggest moments. Heinicke has accounted for six touchdowns in his three starts and presents that dangerous dual-threat ability that could cause the Eagles problems, especially in the red zone. He’s still a relatively unknown commodity league-wide and because of that, his odds create great value as a bettor. That’s why I’m going to take my chances betting on him for an anytime TD at +750 available on DraftKings.