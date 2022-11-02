Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Hires Bank of America to Sell Team by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to Forbes’ Mike Ozanian, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has hired Bank of America to explore a potential sale of the team.

Per Ozanian, “Snyder and his bankers are exploring all options, and a transaction could be for the entire NFL team or a minority stake.”

The Commanders released a statement that read:

“Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA securities to consider potential transactions. The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees, and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”

Snyder has owned the team for the past 23 years, a tenure that can be described as tumultuous (to put it mildly). During his ownership, the team has seen little success on the field, and the once-storied franchise has consistently ranked near the bottom of the NFL in attendance. Snyder has also been the subject of a league investigation for fostering a toxic workplace environment in which several women have accused the 57-year-old of sexual harassment.

The Commanders are currently valued at $5.6 billion.

