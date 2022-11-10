Falcons-Panthers Betting Preview: Three Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’ Expect D.J. Moore to make amends against the Falcons by Ben Watanabe 2 hours ago

Now that Week 9 of the NFL Regular Season is behind us, let’s try to start off Week 10 on the winning track with the big “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers.

Here are three bets to make for this NFC South divisional matchup. Let’s start with the moneyline.

Panthers moneyline (+130, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Both teams enter this primetime game on the heels of losing last week. The Falcons lost a nail biter to the Chargers at home on a last-second field goal. Meanwhile, the Panthers were blown out in Cincinnati. The week before that, the Falcons beat the Panthers in overtime thanks in part to a D.J. Moore mental gaffe at the end of the game. It was one of the best games of the NFL season, so far with both teams combining for three touchdowns in the final minute of regulation. If it wasn’t for Moore’s penalty, the Panthers would have won that game. That’s why I’ll take a chance on the Carolina Panthers to get revenge at home on the moneyline at +130 on DraftKings.

Under 41.5 (-110, DraftKings)

My prediction for the style of play in this game will be for both teams to try to establish physically on the line of scrimmage at the point of attack. The first meeting between these two teams was a high-scoring affair. I believe this game will be different. The Falcon’s defense was up to the task last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. They shut down Austin Ekeler and that Chargers run game, and forced Justin Herbert into an interception. Meanwhile, the Panthers were lit up by the Bengals, as Joe Mixon had a field day with a franchise-record five touchdowns. You can’t get much worse than that defensively, so I’m anticipating improved play from Carolina. Plus, the Falcons don’t present the same matchup nightmares as the Bengals. This game will also be much closer. In the loss to the Bengals, the Panthers were already down 35-0 at halftime. It is much easier to play inspired defense in a close game and that’s why I will bet the Under 41.5 Total Points available on DraftKings at -110.

D.J. Moore anytime touchdown (+155 on DraftKings)

My final bet is on a player who will be the X-factor of the night, DJ Moore. This is the quintessential bounce-back spot for Moore. He’s coming off playing well last month, going for back-to-back weeks of season highs against the Buccaneers and Falcons. But last week against the Bengals was a disaster, as Moore only logged 24 yards on two catches and no TDs. But I would argue the entire team was a disaster, seeing as Cincinnati outgained them by nearly 250 yards offensively and practically doubled the Panthers in time of possession. The fact remains the last time these two teams played each other, Moore had a huge game. Outside of the late-game penalty, Moore caught six passes for 152 yards and what should have been the game winning TD. Moore will make amends for his mistake Thursday, so I’m betting him to score an anytime TD at +155, available on DraftKings.