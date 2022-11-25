Giants Celebrate Thanksgiving With Backdoor Cover Vs. Cowboys That's not the turkey making Cowboys bettors sick by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

Cowboys fans were able to enjoy a big NFC East win on Thanksgiving night. Cowboys bettors were not.

Dallas (-10) was on the wrong side of a bad beat Thursday night, failing to cover the spread despite leading by 15 heading into the fourth quarter. Though those in the Cowboys locker room probably don’t care about how the fourth quarter unfolded, those who placed a wager on them, however, will be able to point at two plays that were especially brutal.

The Cowboys led 28-13 with just under four minutes remaining in regulation, getting the ball back with a chance to run out the clock. They moved down the field swiftly before stalling out at the Giants’ 28-yard line. Naturally, Mike McCarthy sent out kicker Brett Maher to try a 46-yard field goal to seal the game for all involved.

Well… he missed.

Not a big deal, right? The Giants, who had failed to score on their three other possessions in the second half, only had 1:13 to march down the field and score. It was essentially a lock that the Cowboys would cover, until it wasn’t. Richie James caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to tighten up the score — which would end at 28-20.

For those doing the math at home, that is less than a 10-point difference, which means Giants bettors — not Cowboys bettors — came away with the winning tickets.

That outcome actually ended up benefitting more people, as the Giants commanded 63% of the tickets and 65% of the handle on the game at DraftKings Sportsbook. All is well that ends well. Except for Cowboys bettors, because they lost.