Jaguars’ Late Gamble Provides Brutal Beat For Ravens Bettors Baltimore commanded 91% of the bets Sunday by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

There weren’t many believers in the Jaguars this week, but they rewarded in a big way with a last-second win over the Ravens.

Jacksonville entered its Week 12 matchup with Baltimore as 3.5-point underdogs, only commanding a whopping 9% of bets placed on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. In other words, the betting public was counting on Lamar Jackson and the boys to come away with a win at TIAA Bank Field. Well, they were 14 seconds, a failed two-point conversion, or a Justin Tucker field-goal attempt away. Unfortunately for Ravens bettors, all of those things swung in the direction of the Jaguars.

Down 27-20, Jacksonville took over with just over two minutes remaining in the game. That’s when Trevor Lawrence led what became a signature drive, converting on a fourth-and-5 on his way to driving the Jaguars 75 yards down the field for a touchdown.

With only 14 seconds remaining, it would have been easy for Jaguars coach Doug Pederson to kick the extra point and go to overtime. That’s just not who he is, though. The inventor of the Philly Special called for a two-point conversion, in which his young gunslinger delivered once again.

The game wasn’t over there, however. Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, had an opportunity to build on his already unbelievable list of game-winning kicks with a 67-yard attempt — which would have broken his own NFL record for longest kick in league history. Surprisingly, he came up just a few yards short.

Ravens bettors are surely upset to see such a collection of events occur, going the exact opposite way they’d hoped. DraftKings Sportsbook saw 91% of the total bets and 88% of the handle come in on Baltimore’s side. The final minute touchdown also pushed the total Over 43, which accounted for 51% of the bets.

Jaguars-Ravens was just one of many games to provide interesting betting angles, as the early NFL slate provided plenty of fun finishes.