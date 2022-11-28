NFL Odds: Best Bets For Steelers-Colts ‘Monday Night Football’ The Colts are a 2.5-point home favorite entering Monday night by Travis Thomas 4 hours ago

With Week 12 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with the “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts enter as a 2.5-point home favorite, according to the consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page.

Let’s examine three bets to make for this clash between these two struggling AFC franchises. Let’s start on the moneyline.

Steelers moneyline (+120, DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Steelers enter Monday’s game losers in three out of their last four games. The Colts are in a similar boat having lost four out of their last five. If you look at both teams’ rosters, I believe they are built very similar. I would give a slight edge to the Colts because of how special running back Jonathan Taylor is. Although Taylor has the edge in talent, he has been playing through injuries all season and that’s what makes this game tonight so even. Ultimately, this game will come down to who doesn’t make the critical mistake in the big moments. Mike Tomlin is a better head coach than Jeff Saturday and I believe his team will be more prepared for those pivotal late-game scenarios.

Under 39.5 total points (-110, DraftKings)

My prediction for how this game will flow is that both teams will try to establish the running game all night. Neither quarterback in this game is anywhere near an elite level of play. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is still working through the rookie twists and turns while Colts veteran Matt Ryan is now at an advanced age and clearly not the player he once was. Both teams also don’t possess any game changers on the outside to take the top off opposing defenses. That’s why this game will come down to both Jonathan Taylor and Najee Harris. With both defenses allowing just over 100 yards per game, tonight will come down to which defense can impose their will to stop the run. Anytime I can bet on a run-heavy game, I always lean to the under. This feels like a 20-17 win for Pittsburgh so give me the Under 39.5.

Zaire Franklin Over 9.5 tackles (-140, DraftKings)

My final bet for tonight’s game is on a player who I believe will be the X-factor in the game: Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin. The fifth-year standout is having a career-year ranking in the top five for tackling in the league. He has led a defensive unit that has kept the Colts in most of their games this season, even when all hope seemed to be lost. With this game being mostly run-centric, Franklin will be flying all over the field making plays just like he has all season. That’s why I’m going to take my chances betting on him to register Over 9.5 tackles.