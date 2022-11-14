NFL Week 11 Lines: Jets-Patriots Could Be Massive Hinge Game The Bills' stranglehold on the AFC East is gone by Mike Cole 2 hours ago

As we turn our attention toward Week 11 in the NFL season, there might not be a more entertaining division than the AFC East.

The Buffalo Bills were the clear favorite to win the division when the campaign started, but through 10 weeks, Josh Allen’s team finds itself looking up at the upstart Miami Dolphins in the standings. Buffalo was on the wrong end of an incredible game Sunday, losing to the Vikings at home, while the Dolphins stayed hot with their most emphatic win of the season.

All the while, the New England Patriots and New York Jets watched from afar on their respective bye weeks. The two teams will clash in Week 11 for the second time in a month, as the Jets look to get even after New England’s Week 8 win in East Rutherford. The Patriots, at a respectable 5-4, currently sit in last place in the division despite a point differential that is better than both Miami and New York, the first- and second-place teams at the moment.

Despite the relative uncertainty, the Bills are still the odds-on favorite to win the AFC East at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Patriots are plus-money to even make the playoffs despite currently holding the final postseason spot.

Buffalo: -185 (-3500 to make playoffs)

Miami: +250 (-900 to make playoffs)

New York: +1000 (+100 to make playoffs)

New England: +1200 (+135 to make playoffs)

The Patriots-Jets clash in Foxboro highlights the NFL Week 11 slate. Here are the point spreads and totals for each game.

THURSDAY, NOV. 17

Tennessee Titans at (-2.5) Green Bay Packers, 41

SUNDAY, NOV. 20

Carolina Panthers at (-12.5) Baltimore Ravens, 44

Cleveland Browns at (-9) Buffalo Bills, 47.5

(-9.5) Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts, 43.5

(-2.5) Washington Commanders at Houston Texans, 40.5

New York Jets at (-3.5) New England Patriots, 39

Los Angeles Rams at (-3) New Orleans Saints, 39

Chicago Bears at (-3) Atlanta Falcons, 49

Las Vegas Raiders at (-3) Denver Broncos

(-2) Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 47.5

(-5) Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 42.5

(-7) Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 50

MONDAY, NOV. 21

(-7.5) San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 44 (in Mexico City)