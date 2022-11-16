Packers Hope WR Randall Cobb is Available for Thursday
The Green Bay Packers have designated Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.
They have until Thursday at 4 PM ET to activate Cobb to the roster to play against the Titans.
Cobb has been out of the lineup since Week 7 due to an ankle injury but looks to return Thursday night versus the Tennessee Titans. Cobb took the place of Amari Rodgers, who was released by the team on Tuesday. Rodgers had fumbled the ball five times this season and had worn out his welcome in Green Bay.
The Packers may have saved their season with a 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys last week but face an uphill battle to make the playoffs. They aren’t likely to catch the Minnesota Vikings for first place in the NFC North, so they will need to catch one of several teams for a Wild Card berth. A win on Thursday versus the Titans would go a long way toward that goal.
The Packers are three-point dogs (-115) versus the Titans in this contest and are -168 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 41, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.